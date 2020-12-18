Cause of Fire in Franklin Home Under Construction Being Investigated

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in a home under construction in the Bishops Gate subdivision on December 16, 2020.

Franklin Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story, 3,800-square foot home on Bishops Gate Dr. at 12:27 PM. They quickly extinguished the blaze.

Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said the fire started in the attic space above the cathedral ceiling over the great room. He said that contractors working in the home, which was nearly completed, discovered the fire after flames burned through the ceiling. Farris said they tried without success to extinguish the fire themselves, prior to calling 911.

Farris estimated the damage at $20,000. The house is valued at $1 million.