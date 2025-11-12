Catering & Events by Suzette Launches Thanksgiving Packages

Catering & Events by Suzette is making Thanksgiving easier for Middle Tennessee families with community take-home packages. The chef-prepared meals offer a stress-free holiday solution without sacrificing the quality and flavor that has made Suzette a trusted name in catering for nearly three decades.

“We know how much goes into hosting Thanksgiving,” said Suzette Lane, founder of Catering & Events by Suzette. “These packages give families a chance to enjoy a beautiful meal together without spending days in the kitchen. Everything is prepared fresh with easy reheating instructions, and is made with the same care we bring to our catered events.”

The take-home packages feature two options, both serving 10 people:

Traditional Meal ($350) includes Fall Apple & Spinach Salad, Herb Roasted Turkey Breast (white meat), Gravy & Cranberry Ginger Relish, Traditional Cornbread Dressing, Fall Spiced Smoked Ham, Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie & Cinnamon Whipped Cream.

Traditional Plus ($450) elevates the experience with both white and dark turkey meat, Sweet Potato Casserole with Streusel Topping, and the option to add oysters to the cornbread dressing for an additional $25.

Orders are now being accepted through November 20, 2025. For more information or to place an order, click here.

About Catering & Events by Suzette

Founded by Franklin native Suzette Lane, Catering & Events by Suzette has been serving the Greater Nashville area for over 28 years. Known for blending classic catering with made-from-scratch fine dining, the company specializes in creating memorable experiences for intimate gatherings and grand celebrations alike. With Chef JJ Aguilera’s culinary artistry and Suzette’s expertise in event design and hospitality, the team delivers chef-driven cuisine with a personal touch. From elegant plated dinners to impressive buffets, Catering & Events by Suzette brings passion, creativity, and exceptional service to every table.

