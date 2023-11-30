Catch the Indy Express at Independence High School

November 28, 2023 – Hot chocolate, popcorn, face painting and more. It’s all at the Independence High theater department’s Indy Express Experience.

At 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both December 2 and December 3, IHS theater students are inviting the community to join them for fun seasonal activities and a live performance of The Polar Express. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas.

Tickets cost $12 per person and may be purchased online. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Source: WCS InFocus

