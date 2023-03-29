Catch a Show at Williamson County Schools

There are plenty of opportunities to catch performances by middle and high school theater departments across the district.

Show and ticket information for various schools is listed below:

Heritage Middle

Matilda the Musical, Jr. hits the Heritage Middle stage starting Thursday, March 30.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 each. HMS is located at 4803 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Hillsboro School

Travel down to the swamp as the Hillsboro School theater department performs Shrek the Musical, Jr.

Tickets cost $7 online or $10 at the door. Hillsboro School is located at 5412 Pinewood Road in Franklin.

Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Woodland Middle

We’re all in this together at Woodland Middle.

The WMS theater department’s performance of High School Musical, Jr. opens Thursday, March 30. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $7 per person. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.

Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Fairview High

Fairview High’s performance of Freaky Friday: A New Musical opens Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per adult and $5 per child. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Franklin High

Don’t miss your chance to catch a show at Franklin High. Catch Me If You Can opens this week.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 per adult and $8 per student. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Summit High

Go under the sea with Summit High as the theater department performs The Little Mermaid.

Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased online. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS