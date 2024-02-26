Catch a Show at Williamson County Schools this Spring

February 21, 2024 – The spring theater season is about to bloom in Williamson County. Brentwood High, Centennial High, Grassland Middle and Page High all have shows opening the week of February 26.

Brentwood High

A tale as old as time hits the Brentwood High stage beginning February 29.

Beauty and the Beast follows Belle as she looks for something more than life in her small, provincial town. This story features love, action, music and more.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per adult and $8 per child 10 years old or younger.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

Centennial High

The Centennial High theater department’s upcoming show puts a musical twist on a Shakespeare classic.

Beginning February 29, students will perform Twelfth Night. Travel to Illyria with Viola, a young heroine who disguises herself as a man and ends up falling in love with a Duke. This romantic comedy is a tale of mistaken identity and self-discovery.

Tickets are available online and cost $12 per person.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

Grassland Middle

Grassland Middle theater students take on a daunting challenge in their upcoming play: fitting hundreds of tales into one show.

The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon features the fairy tales you know and love along with several more bizarre, obscure stories. Be prepared for the audience to join the show in this wild, free-form comedy.

Tickets are available online and cost $8 per adult and $5 per student when purchased in advance. Tickets will also be available at the door for $10 each.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Grassland Middle is located at 2390 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Friday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

Page High

Go under the sea as the Page High Players present The Little Mermaid.

Join Ariel as she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs in pursuit of the human Prince Eric. When the bargain goes south, Ariel needs the help of her friends Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle to make everything right.

Tickets are available online and cost $14 per adult and $12 per student.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

