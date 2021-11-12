Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported at Spring Hill Movie Theater

Spring Hill, TN- In the past week we have taken two reports of catalytic converter theft (same date) from vehicles that were parked at the AMC movie theater. Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise, nationwide, since March of 2020.

A catalytic converter is a device that looks like a small muffler along with the exhaust system. It is designed to convert the environmentally hazardous exhaust emitted by an engine into less harmful gasses. To do this, manufacturers use platinum, palladium, or rhodium. In recent years, the values of these precious metals have increased significantly. As of December 2020, rhodium was valued at $14,500 per ounce, palladium at $2,336 per ounce, and platinum going for $1,061 per ounce. Typically, recyclers will pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter.

Please see this article from the National Insurance Crime Bureau for more information. If you see suspicious activity, please report it to our dispatch immediately at 931-486-2632 or 911.

