Casting Crowns to Perform Drive-In Concert in Spring Hill

Contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will perform a drive-in concert at Rippavilla Plantation on Friday, April 2 at 7pm. The concert benefits The Well Outreach in Spring Hill.

Rippavilla Plantation is located at 5700 Main Street in Spring Hill.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Casting Crowns is so excited to announce ‘A Night Under The Stars’ a live and in-person Drive-In concert coming your way this spring! We have missed being with you and have been working hard to find a way to come worship with you again in a fun and safe environment. Load up the car and bring the whole family for a night like no other – offering messages of hope and worshiping together Under The Stars – one ticket covers the whole vehicle!”

Tickets are on sale now for the drive-in, the event just added lawn seat tickets for $25 (you will need to bring your lawn chair). Each ticket price covers one vehicle with the exception of the lawn seats. The gates to the event open at 5 pm, all cars must be in their spot by 6:45. No outside coolers or food can be brought into the event. You will be able to purchase food on-site. The event will take place rain or shine.

Purchase your tickets here.

About The Well

The Well Outreach began as a food pantry in a local church in 2006, with the goal of showing God’s love by giving food to those in need. In 2009, The Well Outreach incorporated as its own entity, hoping to expand its reach to more of the community.

​It is now supported by the amazingly generous community in Spring Hill and surrounding areas. Numerous individuals, churches, civic organizations and businesses contribute on a regular basis to ensure that no household in Spring Hill, Thompson Station, College Grove, Santa Fe or northern Columbia is without food assistance when needed.