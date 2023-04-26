Cast of ‘Nashville’ Show to Bring Reunion Concert to The Ryman

The cast of the show “Nashville” is bringing a reunion concert to the Ryman. Taking place on Monday, September 25 at 7:30 pm.

Find tickets here.

The Reunion Tour will see Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, stars of the iconic, hit television series “Nashville” – take to the stage to perform classic songs from the series as well as their own original material.

“Nashville” became a TV phenomenon when it first debuted in 2012 and its popularity grew, reaching over 225 territories worldwide before its final season in 2018. Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which collectively sold millions of album units and single-track downloads around the world. “Nashville” was also critically lauded with multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice award nominations.