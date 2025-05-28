Three Actresses Cast to Portray Dolly Parton in New Musical

According to Deadline, Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb will each play country music icon Dolly Parton at different stages of her life in the upcoming musical “Dolly: An Original Musical”. The musical will have a four-week engagement at Belmont’s The Fisher Center from July 18th until August 17th.

St Louis recently appeared in the Broadway show, Merrily We Roll Along as Beth and also appeared in Kinky Boots. Titcomb, who will perform as young Dolly, made her acting debut at the age of five as Lulu in the Broadway show Waitress

In January, Dolly announced the musical will debut in Nashville at The Fisher Center before heading to Broadway in 2026.

