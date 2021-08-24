Cassandra Coleman to Perform at Maury County Fair

By
Donna Vissman
-
Cassandra Coleman
photo from Cassandra Coleman Facebook

Maury County Fair in Columbia is back this year at 1018 Maury County Park Drive. Dates for the yearly event are August 31- September 4.

The entertainment for Friday, September 3 includes two recent American Idol contestants. Columbia’s Cassandra Coleman will perform at 8:15pm. Performing before Cassandra at 7pm is Graham Franco, an American Idol top 16 contestant who has recently moved to Nashville.

The Voice winner, Jake Hoot will be performing on Saturday, September 4th.

In a social media post, Coleman shared about her upcoming performance at the fair stating, “Come hang out at the Maury County Fair on September 3rd! Buy some funnel cakes, get motion sickness on some rides, and jam out to some tunes with me and my talented musician friends!”

Coleman made it to the top 10 on American Idol and recently held a sold-out concert at The Mulehouse with a few of her friends including Graham DeFranco.

Along with music, the Maury County Fair will have livestock competitions, monster trucks, tractor pull, and of course the midway rides.

See the complete fair schedule below.

Tuesday 8/31: 

  • Specials of the day: Armbands $25 |Veterans and First Responders w/ ID = free admission
  • Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Midway opens at 5:00 p.m.
  • Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. under big tent near food court.
  • Sheep Show begins at 5:00 p.m. at Skillington Barn.
  • Side-by-side competition begins at 6:30 p.m. at the big arena.
  • Nightly entertainment located in the small arena from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday 9/1:

  • Special of the day: Family Night- 2 Adults 2 Kids 2 Armbands $55
  • Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Midway opens at 5:00 p.m.
  • Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. under big tent near food court.
  • Goat Show begins at 5:00 p.m. at Skillington Barn.
  • Jump & Run begins at 6:30 p.m. at the big arena.
  • Nightly entertainment located in the small arena from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/2:

  • Special admission pricing: $10 Adults $10 Kids
  • Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Midway opens at 5:00 p.m.
  • Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. under big tent near food court.                  
  • Dairy Show begins at 5:00 p.m. at Skillington Barn.
  • Monster Trucks begin at 7:00 p.m. at the big arena. Drivers will sign autographs for one hour prior to show
  • Nightly entertainment located in the small arena from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Friday 9/3: 

  • Specials of the day: Armbands $30 | Free admission after 10:00 p.m.
  • Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Midway opens at 5:00 p.m.
  • Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. under big tent near food court.
  • Beef Show begins at 5:00 p.m. at Skillington Barn.
  • Tractor Pull begins at 6:30 p.m. at the big arena.
  • Concert Series located in the small arena from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 9/4: 

  • Special of the day: Armbands $30
  • Gates open at 12:00 p.m. Midway opens at 1:00 p.m.
  • Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter opens at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. under big tent near food court.
  • Poultry Show and Sale begins at 10:00 a.m. at Skillington Barn.
  • Motocross practices begin at 4:00 p.m. at big arena.
  • Motocross competitions begin at 6:00 p.m. at the big arena.
  • Concert Series located in the small arena from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

