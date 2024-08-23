Cash Reward Offered in Franklin Bridge Vandalism

The Franklin Police Department has been informed that Crime Stoppers of Williamson County is now offering a guaranteed reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this recent vandalism case.

The incident occurred sometime overnight on Wednesday, August 7 on the Carothers Pkwy. bridge near Ryecroft Ln. According to investigators, around 100 parapet caps were removed from the bridge and tossed into the Harpeth River below, as well as the property adjacent to the waterway, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000.

Callers can also contact FPD at (615) 794-2513.

