Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about this crook’s identity.

This suspect is wanted for using a stolen credit card at the gas pumps during his visit to this Franklin gas station. The stolen card was taken during an auto burglary. The suspect see here was driving a black Toyota Camry or Corolla.



Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize him.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip