Cash Reward for Info on Serial Shoplifter

On March 2, Franklin Police asked for help from the public to identify a serial shoplifter suspected in several area Target store thefts.

That suspect has been identified as Michael Whitlow, who is now wanted by Franklin Police for Theft and Assault after he attempted stealing two vacuum cleaners from Franklin’s Columbia Avenue Target.

During his getaway, Whitlow assaulted store security, who tried holding him for police.

