Cash Reward for Info on Franklin Auto Burglar

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this auto burglar. He can be seen, in this video, checking for unlocked car doors in Franklin’s Ralston Glen neighborhood. He stole an assortment of items from at least two unlocked vehicles.

Franklin Police want to remind residents of the importance of locking their car doors, even when parked in your own driveway.

There is a cash reward available to anyone who recognizes the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



