Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about these two. On February 8, they grabbed armfuls of clothing and ran out of the Belk Men’s Store. The couple is believed to have gotten away with about 70 t-shirts valued at more than $2,500.

Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize them: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

