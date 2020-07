Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify these thieves.

On Monday afternoon they grabbed more than $2,000 worth of clothing at the Cool Springs Macy’s and then ran out the door. They fled at a high rate of speed in this gray Toyota Corolla.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an

anonymous eTip