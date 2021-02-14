In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Jack of Hearts BBQ Announces Closure
Jack of Hearts BBQ in Spring Hill will close at the end of February. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3New Virtual Burger Joint Opens in Downtown Franklin
Fans of a classic hamburger, fries, and milkshake have a brand-new option beginning this week. Read More.
4Spring Hill Resident Will Compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Alayna Bridges, 15, of Spring Hill will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2021 on March 12-13, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino Resort in Tunica, MS. Read More.
5Franklin High Alum Killed in Car Accident in Texas
John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin was killed in a car accident in Gregg County, Texas, reports CBS 19. Read More.