In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
jack of hearts
Photo by Michael Carpenter

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

jack of hearts
Photo by Michael Carpenter

1Jack of Hearts BBQ Announces Closure

Jack of Hearts BBQ in Spring Hill will close at the end of February. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Burger Dandy
photo by Amy Whidby, AMH Creative Director

3New Virtual Burger Joint Opens in Downtown Franklin

Fans of a classic hamburger, fries, and milkshake have a brand-new option beginning this week. Read More.

Alanya Bridges
photo by Kristy Belcher

4Spring Hill Resident Will Compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA

Alayna Bridges, 15, of Spring Hill will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2021 on March 12-13, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino Resort in Tunica, MS. Read More.

john jake michael harvey jr

5Franklin High Alum Killed in Car Accident in Texas

John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin was killed in a car accident in Gregg County, Texas, reports CBS 19. Read More.

