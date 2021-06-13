In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target
Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.
2Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location
When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.
3North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location
North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More.
4City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening
Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. Read More.
5Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home
Officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Arriving officers found the vehicle unoccupied. There was significant damage to both the vehicle and the home. Read More.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
7Impaired Driver Arrested After Running Over a Man in Franklin
An impaired driver remains jailed this morning after running over a man and then leaving the scene, last Thursday. Read More.
8Landmark Recovery to Relocate HQ to Franklin
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle are announcing that the company will soon relocate its headquarters from Phoenix to the city of Franklin. Read More.
9Kentucky Man in Jail After Trying to Stab a Bouncer in a Franklin Bar
A Kentucky man remains jailed in Franklin after trying to stab a bouncer. Read More.
1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit
A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More.