Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Davidson County

Metro Public Health Department (MPHD), in coordination with the TN Department of Health, is investigating a case of monkeypox virus infection.

Testing confirms an orthopoxviral infection in a Davidson County resident; confirmatory testing will be done by the CDC. The case is an individual who recently traveled to a country which has reported monkeypox cases.

“We are working with the patient’s healthcare provider to learn who might have been exposed to the virus while the patient was infectious. Right now they are isolating at home,” MPHD wrote in a statement published on social media.

Infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion, but many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms other than rash.

For more about the virus and what you can do to protect yourself, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html