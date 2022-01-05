In Case You Missed it: Texas Roadhouse Gets Easement Approval in Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Planning Commission recently approved the removal of a 20-foot wide public access easement on the property at 1065 Crossings Circle where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under development. According to the Planning Commission meeting agenda packet, “The applicant is proposing to remove the cross-access easement as a measure to better layout the proposed structure on the lot and improve vehicular and pedestrian safety to the site.”

Easement Approval Process

A conceptual plan provided by the applicant showed the restaurant building to be closer to the front of the lot, and the 162 parking stalls moved to the back with five parking spaces for quick charging stations for electric vehicles. The property contains 2.14 acres and it is currently zoned C-4.

In order to get the easement removed, the current property owner of the adjacent parcel at Lot 4C had to approve it in writing. Now, the applicant will have to submit and receive approval for a site plan application. There were also some stipulations related to the approval. The applicant will have one year to re-record the final plat, additional landscaping must be incorporated to improve the aesthetics of the new entrance to the parking area, the easement elimination will only apply to the development of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant consistent with the concept plan presented to the commission on November 8, 2021, any change or deviation from the proposal will require re-approval by the Planning Commission, and the City of Springhill staff will determine if some parking spaces may need to be removed.

What Texas Roadhouse is Known For

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse restaurant concept initially developed on a napkin by Kent Taylor. The first unit was opened, not in Texas, but in Clarksville, Indiana on February 17, 1993. As of August 2021, there were 666 Texas Roadhouse locations in 49 of the 50 states in the United States and 29 others in 10 countries. Currently, there are two in Tennessee, Hendersonville and Murfreesboro.

Best known for their in-house butcher who cuts fresh steaks every day, hot rolls served with warm honey-cinnamon butter, made-from-scratch sides, and free peanuts, the company has had unprecedented growth. They offer a laid-back atmosphere, huge portions, and low prices. It is well loved by several celebrities, and Willie Nelson owns the store in South Austin, Texas.

It is a family-friendly place offering not only steaks, but an assortment of other goodies with a Southwest Texas flair, including chicken, ribs, burgers, seafood, and a special child’s menu. Chili and Rattlesnake Bites are two of their popular starters.

The restaurant also offers special entertainment. The staff line dances to a song every hour to keep things light and fun.

About the Founder

Founder Kent Taylor made the news in early 2020 during the pandemic when he gave up his $1 million salary to his employees, and donated $5 million to his Texas Roadhouse employee assistance fund, Andy’s Outreach. The fund helps Roadhouse employees who are experiencing a financial hardship. He again made the news in early 2021 when he committed suicide after contracting COVID-19 and experiencing horribly painful side effects. He was 65. The company is now run by his hand-picked replacement, Jerry Morgan, who has been with him for 20 years.

His memoir, “Made from Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse”, was published after his death and all profits from the book will be donated to Andy’s Outreach.

There is no information as to when the building of the restaurant will begin.