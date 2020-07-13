



Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2020 graduating class. More than 600 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.

Cary Williams, of Brentwood, TN, graduated with a Bachelor of Integrated Studies.

“These students persevered to complete their studies, never more so than in the last few months,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president. “We weren’t able to properly celebrate their accomplishments with a ceremony in May, but I have no doubt that their futures are bright.”

About Washburn University

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.

In addition, Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) — a nationally recognized innovator in career and technical education – is also part of the Washburn University family. The dedicated faculty and staff at Washburn Tech serve adult and high school students as well as business and industry participants with career specific training.

All programs are offered on either the 160-acre residential campus in the heart of Topeka, Kan., or at Washburn Tech’s campus on the west side retail hub of the city. Washburn University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association and many of the individual programs have additional accreditations.



