Carter, McElhaney Claim ASUN Weekly Titles After Big Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. – Lipscomb track & fields’ Kiara Carter and Aislinn McElhaney claimed two of the ASUN’s outdoor track & field titles up for grabs after a big weekend in Raleigh. Carter earned the ASUN women’s Track Athlete of the Week title while McElhaney brought home the ASUN women’s Field Athlete of the Week title.

Aislinn McElhaney – ASUN Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Aislinn McElhaney claimed her first ASUN weekly title of the season after finishing in first place in the women’s long jump with a decisive 6.52m (21′ 4.75″) jump at the Raleigh Relays.

Her distance marked a personal best for McElhaney, set a new program record, ranks her first in the ASUN by nearly half a meter, and places McElhaney sixth in the nation for the women’s long jump – just 0.16m behind the NCAA lead women’s long jumper.

Kiara Carter – ASUN Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

Kiara Carter secured the ASUN’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week title with another program record with a 2:03.42 to finish sixth overall in the women’s 800m at the Raleigh Relays. Her time stands as the fastest in the ASUN as well as putting her tied for 14th in the nation.

She then clocked her second top-20 finish of the weekend when she finished 13th overall in the women’s 1,500m with a time of 4:18.72 before helping the squad earn yet another program record in the women’s 4x400m relay as she helped the quartet post a 3:47.30 in the event to finish 15th overall.

Source: Lipscomb

More Sports News