Cart Mart Opens in Franklin, Offering One-Stop Shop for all Your Golf Cart Needs

Cart Mart – Nashville is now open in Franklin, Tennessee. Cart Mart is a one-stop shop for all your golf cart needs. Offering golf cart sales, service, parts and rentals. They have a large indoor showroom on Seaboard Lane in Franklin, where it’s always 72 degrees and florescent, allowing customers to shop year-round regardless of the weather outside.

Cart Mart is an award-winning and leading dealer of the world’s finest golf carts, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles. They proudly represent Club Car, ICON EV, Carryall, Onward, Garia, Polaris GEM, ProXD & Taylor-Dunn brands. Since 1959, Cart Mart has become one of the largest and oldest dealerships in the world. Cart Mart has seven locations across the United States. Their newest location, Cart Mart – Nashville, is located at 278 Seaboard Lane in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cart Mart specializes in the sales and service to new and used vehicles, onsite service, preventative maintenance, replacement parts and special event rentals. Cart Mart prides themselves on doing business fairly and professionally.