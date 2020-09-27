Carrie Underwood’s Newly Released Christmas Album Features Son Isaiah

Is it too early for Christmas music?

The newly awarded Academy of County Music Entertainer of the Year just released her very first Christmas album.

In an interview with the NBC News Today Show, Underwood shared about the recording of “My Gift” during a pandemic stating, “I’m so proud of the music that we were able to create, but, also, we were able to create it this year, through all the obstacles. We just want to bring some Christmas joy to people, so I’m super excited.”

Featured on the Christmas album is Underwood’s 5-year-old son Isaiah, who can be heard on the Little Drummer Boy track. “I was in the booth with him, and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own… When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying. Just so many emotions. I’m so proud of him.”

Underwood will also have an all-new holiday special, which will be available exclusively on HBO Max. She will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from My Gift. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The streamer will premiere the event this holiday season.

Fans can purchase new merchandise bundles in the Official My Gift store. My Gift is set to be released on vinyl October 30.