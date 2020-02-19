Carrie Underwood has published a book on fitness, health and how to balance it all. Based on Carrie’s own active lifestyle, Find Your Path is packed with recipes, weekly workout programs, and guidelines for keeping a weekly food and workout journal.

Carrie’s book reveals how she fits diet and exercise into a packed routine—she’s not only a multi-Platinum singer, songwriter and producer, she’s a successful entrepreneur and busy mom with two young children. Find Your Path also introduces readers to Carrie’s signature Fit52 workout, which involves a deck of cards and exercises that can be done at home or on the go—and it sets her fans on a path to becoming the strongest version of themselves and looking as good as they feel.

Carrie will set out on a four-city book tour with a stop in Nashville next month.

The tour begins on March 2 in Brooklyn, New York and stops in Nashville on Thursday, March 5 at Parnassus Books in Green Hills. The event takes place at 7 pm. Parnassus Books is located at 3900 Hillsboro Pike.

Those who attend the book signing will have the chance to meet Carrie Underwood and receive an autographed copy of her book Find Your Path. The event also features a Q & A.

For those who are unable to obtain a ticket to the event, autographed copies of the book will be available for purchase. Find more information here.

Underwood was just announced as part of the Hometown Rising Festival in Louisville,KY on September 12-13. Underwood, along with Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion lead Hometown Rising’s music lineup with additional appearances from Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clint Black, CAM and many more artists across the festival’s three stages. The two-day festival also features exclusive bourbon tastings and workshops, line-dancing, art activations, speakeasies and more. Find more information here.