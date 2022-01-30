Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Youngest Son Celebrates 3rd Birthday With Cake Made from Brentwood Bakery

Jacob Fisher just turned 3!

And according to a photo Carrie Underwood shared on social media, he’s a Paw Patrol fan. The detailed cake was made by Ivey Cake in Brentwood. And to burn off the sugar, the family enjoyed the trampoline park in Brentwood, Defy Nashville.

Underwood stated, “My sweet baby is 3. Where do the years go??? He and his buddies had fun @defynashvilleand got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore ! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood welcomed Jacob Bryan Fisher to the family on January 21, 2019. His big brother Isaiah was born in February of 2015.

Carrie Underwood recently made an appearance in the popular Netflix show Cobra Kai Season 4. Underwood performed the classic 80s hit “The Moment of Truth.” Written by Bill Conti, Dennis Lambert, and Peter Beckett, the song was originally recorded by iconic 80s rock band Survivor for “The Karate Kid” original movie soundtrack and played over that film’s end credits.