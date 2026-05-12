Carrie Underwood Launches New Wellness Brand

Carrie Underwood, an eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner and successful entrepreneur, announced the launch of her new wellness brand, HiNote, designed to help women with an easy, accessible daily path to wellness. HiNote brings together movement, nourishment, and community to make wellness feel doable, even on the busiest days.

As the first product offering, HiNote is introducing HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix, featuring 20g of protein, including 15 grams of clear whey and 5 grams of collagen, along with 5g of fiber, 13 fruits and vegetables, superfoods, greens, and vitamin B. With no added sugar or caffeine, it is designed to provide sustained energy throughout the day.

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Available in three delicious flavors, Berry Medley, Juicy Peach, and Strawberry Lemonade, HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix comes together in just 30 seconds, offering more than just nutrition. It creates a small but meaningful moment of pause in a busy day that lifts your mood, fuels your energy, and keeps your momentum moving. It is designed to help women fill their own cups first so they can feel strong and ready to show up fully for their families, communities, and busy lives.

To fully support women’s fitness and nutrition journeys in one place, Underwood’s popular fitness app, fit52, is evolving into HiNote Life – Powered by fit52. The app serves as a destination for building strength and consistency with guided workouts led by Carrie, simple and nutritious recipes, a food tracker, and a supportive community to help members stay on track and motivated. Underwood has built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, where in addition to fit52 which was launched in 2020 alongside her first book, the New York Times bestseller Find Your Path, she also founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and has been an equity partner in BODYARMOR sports drink.

“Health and wellness have always been such an important part of my life,” says Carrie Underwood. “Through my app, my own workouts, and daily conversations, I keep hearing the same heartfelt truth from women everywhere, myself included: we want to care for ourselves while still showing up for everything else our busy lives demand. That’s why I created HiNote. To help build a home for the everyday habits that support real life: movement, nourishment, and simple routines you can stick with.”

As part of its commitment to making wellness accessible and empowering women through confidence, movement, and community, HiNote has partnered with Girls on the Run International — a national nonprofit that offers empowering after-school programs for girls in grades 3 to 8 that combine physical activity with confidence-building lessons and life skills development — to support initiatives that help the next generation build lifelong healthy habits.

Since its launch in 2020, fit52, now HiNote Life – Powered by fit52, was incubated with Caravan as a strategic capital partner to support the brand’s early foundation and continued growth and evolution with HiNote.

HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix single-flavor bags and variety pack, along with a branded shaker bottle, are available for purchase on HiNote.com, and the HiNote Life – Powered by fit52 app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For additional information on HiNote, visit HiNote.com.