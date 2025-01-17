Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cryus and more to Perform During Trump Inauguration Events

Country artist Carrie Underwood was announced to perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20th. Lee Greenwood will also perform “Proud to be an American.”

In a statement, Underwood shared,“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood continued, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Other local artists set to perform will include Jason Aldean at the inaugural ball on Monday evening, reports Axios. Rascal Flatts is also expected to perform at the ball. Band member Gary Levox released a statement on social media: “I am so humbled and honored and grateful for the opportunity again to play the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock will perform during a Victory Rally on Sunday ahead of the inauguration.

