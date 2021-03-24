Carrie Underwood Announces Free, Virtual Easter Concert

In celebration of her latest album, My Savior, to be released on March 26, Carrie Underwood announced a free, virtual live concert performance from The Ryman on Easter. The concert is called “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” and you can watch the concert at 11am on Easter via Underwood’s Facebook Page.

While the concert is free, donations will be accepted to benefit Save the Children. Joining Underwood in performing will be CeCe Winans, Bear Rinehart frontman of Need to Breathe, Buddy Greene and Mac McAnally.

My Savior consists of covers of some of Underwood’s favorite traditional gospel hymns in a unique pastiche of musical styles from classic country to folk, bluegrass, and gospel. The album will be released globally on CD and digital March 26, 2021, and on vinyl April 30.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” says Underwood. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

Save the Children reaches children through early education, literacy and child hunger programs, helps prepare children for emergencies and responds when disaster strikes. To date, Save the Children has supported 30 million people affected by coronavirus around the world, including nearly 12 million children, making sure they have enough to eat, can access healthcare, can continue their education and are protected from violence. Before COVID-19, 1 in 7 children in the U.S. faced food insecurity, which has now increased to 1 in 4. Since March 2020, Save the Children has delivered nearly 21 million meals to kids in need across the U.S. For more information, visit www.savethechildren.org.

Fans can RSVP via Facebook here and “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” will remain exclusively on Facebook for 48 hours.