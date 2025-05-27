Carousel of Dreams Opens at The Factory at Franklin This Weekend

The Circle of Giving is inviting the community to help make history as part of the Grand Opening of the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means—a handcrafted carousel 30 years in the making—at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, May 31. The non-profit will operate the Carousel, and proceeds from each ride will benefit designated Williamson County charities.

The celebration will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with carousel rides available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. The Franklin Transit Authority offers a convenient shuttle service from Liberty Elementary School every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a suggested fare of just $1 each way.

The free, family-friendly celebration will include appearances by popular princesses and superheroes, face painting, balloon art and interactive booths from The Factory at Franklin and the Carousel’s 2025 nonprofit beneficiaries. Carousel of Dreams merchandise, including toddler, youth and adult t-shirts, hats and limited-edition posters signed by Carousel creator Ken Means, will be available for purchase.

“This is a dream come true for so many,” said Brandy Blanton, President/CEO of The Circle of Giving. “This celebration is more than just a fun afternoon. It’s a way for the community to come together, count our blessings and pour back into each other. We live in a special place, and the Carousel of Dreams will forever be part of our story moving forward.”

Tickets to ride the carousel are $5 and will be available for purchase on site the day of the event, with online ticket sales beginning in late June. Children under 42 inches tall must ride with an adult; while the child rides free, the accompanying adult must purchase a ticket. In addition to the 32 animals in the menagerie, a handcrafted chariot offers a place for anyone who prefers a lower place to sit, including those who use a wheelchair.

The Circle of Giving will support four Williamson County nonprofit organizations in 2025: FrankTown Open Hearts, Friends of Franklin Parks benefitting Ellie G’s Dream World, Hard Bargain Association and Needs of Our Kids (N.O.O.K.), which support youth mentorship, inclusive play, affordable housing and student resources. Each will have a booth at the event to share its mission with the community.

The Carousel of Dreams is operated by The Circle of Giving, a Franklin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Factory at Franklin developer Holladay Properties. Proceeds from carousel operations, sponsorships and merchandise sales benefit selected charities throughout Williamson County each year. Learn more about the celebration at thecircleofgiving.org.

