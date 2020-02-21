The Battle of Franklin Trust announced a new programming addition to the organization. Roots to Wings: Genealogy Workshop is slated to take place on Feb. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fleming Center at Carnton.

This experience builds upon the new exhibit in the Fleming Center at Carnton, entitled “Roots and Wings: From Slavery to Freedom on the Family Tree,” and is intended for those just beginning their family tree journey as well as for those who are seeking more information. Individual assistance from the Trust’s research assistants will be available throughout the day. The research assistants will be led by Director of African and African American History Kristi Farrow.

“We are set to announce the newest venture of the Battle of Franklin Trust, Roots to Wings,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the organization. “Kristi has a great deal of expertise in genealogy and we are thrilled to share our collective knowledge with the people of Franklin.”

Come uncover the mysteries in your family while using the same methods the Battle of Franklin Trust team uses to uncover the stories of the men and women who were enslaved at Carnton. Participants will learn how to incorporate these methods within their own research. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos and documents to scan and upload with the help of the Battle of Franklin Trust team.

Roots to Wings: Genealogy Workshop is free to the public and does not require a reservation. The Fleming Center at Carnton is located at 1345 Eastern Flank Circle in Franklin. For more information about the Battle of Franklin Trust, please visit www.boft.org.



About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.