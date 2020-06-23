



The musical event held each summer on the lawn of Carnton has been canceled this year.

“In support of local efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to adhere to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, the Carnton Sunset Concert Series has been canceled for 2020,” reads a statement from Battle of Franklin Trust.

“We are looking forward to 2021, which will feature WANTED: A Bon Jovi Tribute Band to perform on Sunday, June 27, 2021 and the return of Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band on Sunday, July 25, 2021.”



