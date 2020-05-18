



Carnivore Meat Company announces it will close its butcher shop located in The Factory at Franklin.

On May 18, Via Facebook, the company shared that their business will be changing.

“It is with both sadness and anticipation that we announce the closure of our retail butcher shop at the end of May. With your support, our dried meats have taken off across the country. We will be opening a new USDA facility in June, where we will focus just on these products.”

“We have watched your lives change and your kids grow up, as you have watched ours – thank you for allowing us to be a part of your community and family these last six years. We will be open for phone orders until May 29th and have plenty of stock for Memorial Day next Monday,” they wrote on Facebook.

The online store is still open for business. Visit Carnivoremeatco.com to purchase their dried meats.

Until May 29th, visit their storefront at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. For the latest news, follow their Facebook page.



