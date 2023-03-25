Carly Pearce to Mark 100th Performance at Opry with Merchandise Line

Opry member Carly Pearce performed on last night’s Grand Ole Opry and announced she will return Tuesday, April 11 to make her landmark 100th performance since making her debut on May 30, 2015 – before she had landed her Big Machine Records deal in 2017. Pearce also announced that, together with Opry Entertainment, she will launch a personally-curated exclusive merchandise line that will include tee shirts, sweatshirts, and other giftable items.

“When I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015, I had hopes and dreams that I would be able to align with them in a much larger way as my career progressed,” said Pearce. “To now be at my 100th performance and to think about everything that has happened in the years that followed my debut, I am so proud to be a member of the Opry and know that they are a true partner of mine.”

Pearce’s 100th Opry show will feature special guests and be captured to air on Circle Television as a special “Opry Live” on Saturday, April 22. Among those appearing in addition to Pearce will be her fellow Opry members The Isaacs, and Ricky Skaggs. The show will air April 11 on WSM Radio, wsmonline.com, and SiriusXM, Willie’s Roadhouse.

The Pearce merchandise collection is exclusively available on Opry Entertainment websites (ryman.com and opry.com) and in Opry Entertainment retail stores in Nashville, TN.

Of the merchandise line, Pearce said “I am also so excited to have a new merchandise line launching with the Grand Ole Opry. It will forever be a huge part of my story & a huge passion in my life to continue to keep the Opry at the forefront of our genre.”

The line, which features a collection of retro-inspired “music tour” graphic tees with mineral washes to look and feel just like your favorite vintage tee. Additional collections, inspired by Pearce’s music, will be announced throughout the year.

“As Carly steps into the circle for the 100th time, we are thrilled to partner with her to design this unique co-branded merchandise collection to celebrate the milestone performance. Our exclusive co-branded merchandise is specially created with the fans of Carly and the Grand Ole Opry in mind.,” said Jim Decker, Opry Entertainment vice president, retail.

On March 24, Pearce will release her new album 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), a live retelling of her critically-acclaimed and commercially-lauded album 29, recorded during an intimate concert event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Pre-order the album here which marks Pearce’s first live album and closes the chapter on her pivotal 29 journey. To view the collection, click here.