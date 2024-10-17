Caring for the Community: The United Communications Way

Choosing an internet service provider can be overwhelming, with so many different options and services available. United Communications sets itself apart in the telecommunications industry by focusing on genuine customer care and giving back to the local Middle Tennessee community.

Beyond offering innovative solutions and reliable high-speed internet, United is committed to creating meaningful connections with their customers while investing in local initiatives. United Communications actively participates in local initiatives that make a difference in the lives of their neighbors and emphasize a culture of care for the local community.

United Communications’ Commitment to the Community

As a local business, United Communications is deeply involved in supporting Middle Tennessee. Whether sponsoring local events, providing school resources, or contributing to community growth, they make a tangible difference in the lives of their neighbors. United has also partnered with local organizations to help bridge the digital divide and foster economic development across the region.

Project UNITE: Bridging the Digital Divide

United’s Project UNITE is a community-focused initiative designed to bring affordable high-speed fiber internet to historically underserved areas. The company is helping close the digital divide in rural Middle Tennessee communities by expanding access to fiber internet. This effort ensures that more residents can equitably access the internet, enabling remote work, education, telemedicine, and economic opportunities. Project UNITE is about more than just infrastructure—it’s about creating lasting connections and ensuring that everyone, no matter where they live, has the opportunity to thrive.

United Community Foundation Scholarships

United Communications also gives back through their United Community Foundation, which awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in the local community. In the 2024-2025 academic year, United awarded $24,000 in scholarships to six deserving students from area high schools. These scholarships are based on academic performance, leadership, and commitment to community service. By supporting students in Middle Tennessee, United helps pave the way for the next generation of leaders.

The scholarship program, now in its 14th year, exemplifies United’s mission to uplift their community by investing in the future and helping students achieve their educational goals. As United’s President and CEO, William Bradford, explained, the program reflects the company’s commitment to giving young people the tools they need to succeed in life while fostering a spirit of cooperation and solidarity in the local community.

United Communications’ Lasting Impact

For United Communications, being a local provider means more than delivering top-tier services—it means being deeply connected to their communities. Through Project UNITE and the United Community Foundation, the company continues to make a lasting impact, showing that their commitment to Middle Tennessee extends well beyond internet service.

United’s approach reminds customers that they don’t have to choose between exceptional service and a provider that cares. With United Communications, you get both: cutting-edge technology and a genuine commitment to the community.

Get Connected with United Communications

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric. To learn more, please visit united.net.

