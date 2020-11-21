Caregivers by WholeCare and LightWay Home Health Care Combine to Accelerate Growth

Caregivers by WholeCare and LightWay Home Health Care announced the two companies have signed a management agreement to come together under the WholeCare brand. The joined companies expands capabilities to serve more families and accelerates strategic growth initiatives in the home care industry. WholeCare Founder Elizabeth Moss remains Chief Care Officer, leading care and quality initiatives, and Michael Jacques, Founder of LightWay, becomes CEO leading logistics and operations.

WholeCare also welcomes the addition of Daniel Parks, Director of Sales & Marketing of LightWay, who fills an existing gap on the sales team. The combined companies have 150 employees becoming one of the largest home care companies in Middle Tennessee.

The union also brings health care industry leader Chris Oubre, President and Chief Operating Officer at Metaphy Health to serve as a strategic growth advisor for WholeCare. Chris serves as co-chairman of the board of directors for LightWay and has a proven track record helping to build hypergrowth healthcare companies including Covenant Surgical Partners and Renal Advantage, Inc.

Additionally, Rick Jacques, co-chairman of the LightWay board of directors and CEO and Chairman of Metaphy Health will serve as a strategic growth advisor for WholeCare. Rick has 25 years of healthcare leadership experience and served as Founder, President and CEO at Covenant Surgical Partners and Vice President of Business Development at AmSurg.

“WholeCare and LightWay are a perfect match in our shared core values, culture and mission to build the organization by strengthening our caregivers,” says Elizabeth Moss, Chief Care Officer, Caregivers by WholeCare. “We’ll be able to help more clients with our combined platform and introduce innovative ideas to the market more quickly such as virtual caregiving.”

WholeCare, a non-medical home health company, has a 24-year history serving thousands of families in Middle Tennessee and provides continuum of care services including caregiving, transportation and specialty services such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s care. WholeCare is consistently rated among the best caregiving firms and has received the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award for the past five years by Home Care Pulse, an independent research firm for home care. Founder and Chief Care Officer, Elizabeth Moss, has received recognition for her business leadership including Nashville Business Journal’s 2019 Women of Influence, 2019 Most Admired CEOs and 2020 Health Care Award.

LightWay Home Health Care was launched in 2018 by Founder and CEO Michael Jacques with the mission to provide a platform for exceptional caregivers to assist families with the quality care they need. LightWay provides assistance with personal care, household assistance, meal preparation, transportation and respite care. Michael spent 27 years in the security and production home integration industry and co-founded Interactive Systems in 2000 which became Symspire. Michael served as Executive Vice President at Symspire creating and developing systems and processes to help Symspire become the leading integrator and electrical contractor in new home construction in the Nashville and Knoxville markets serving 4,000 homes annually.

“WholeCare and LightWay share the same philosophy to raise the standard of care for clients and support our caregivers to serve with compassion, dedication and excellence,” says Michael Jacques, CEO of LightWay. “We look forward to this collaboration to strengthen our operations and logistics to set the stage for growth.”

About Caregivers by WholeCare

Caregivers by WholeCare is a locally founded and operated non-medical home health company in Nashville, Tennessee. WholeCare provides families with comprehensive continuum of care services including caregiving, transportation and specialty services such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s care for seniors and disabled adults. Visit www.caregiversbywholecare.com to learn more or request a consultation.

About LightWay Home Health Care

LightWay Home Health Care was founded in 2018 with the mission to serve clients and their families by providing them the kind of care and companionship we would want for ourselves and loved ones. The company proudly provides non-medical home care services in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Bellevue and surrounding areas of Middle Tennessee. Learn more at https://lightwayhealth.com/.