Career Artists Display Inspired Oils, Mosaics at Brentwood Library in September

September brings the work of two distinctive professional artists to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Karen Philpott’s oil paintings will give viewers an inspired glimpse of the natural world in the Friends of the Brentwood Library’s Gallery Wall, while Laurie Davis will delight library patrons with her mosaic tile creations in the Showcase Display.

The exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours.

September Gallery Artist: Karen Philpott

In September, the Friends’ Gallery welcomes artist Karen Philpott. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree, Karen enjoyed a long career as a graphic designer. By chance, one client asked her to create a series of paintings, and the project re-ignited her love of painting. She soon transitioned from computers and clients to pastures and paint!

Her work has been featured in a number of juried shows, and she is the recipient of numerous awards, including a 2017 Haven Foundation award for oil painting and an honorable mention at the Knoxville Museum of Art’s “Artist on Location” juried plein air competition. She is an associate member of the Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society, Inc.

Currently an artist in residence at OnTrack Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, Karen paints every chance she has, often in the plein air style.

To see more of Karen’s work visit her website.

September Showcase Artists: Laurie Davis of Tangled Tiles

Hailing from Clarksville, Laurie Davis started studying art at age 9 and continued her studies at the University of Tennessee with training in watercolors, oil painting, metal sculpture, and graphic design, before shifting her focus to stained glass and mosaic tiles. Laurie received a Tennessee Craft scholarship to attend Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts to incorporate enameled glass over copper into her work. Laurie’s work is a blend of glass, tiles, beads, found objects and enameled glass on copper.

“I love the contrast of the textured tesserae tiles and the smooth stained glass together,” she says. “Using enameled copper accents in many of my newer creations brings a full range of color and glass surfaces to enjoy.”

See more of Laurie’s work on her website.

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

If you are an artist interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, please contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at [email protected]

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.