Car Catches Fire After Man Tries to Escape From Police With Multiple Drugs, Guns

December 19, 2023 – Jakob Austin Ethridge, 24, of Hermitage, was arrested Tuesday night after police say he fled from a traffic stop and was found with guns and drugs in a stolen Dodge Charger he was driving.

Officers attempted to stop Ethridge after he was seen driving recklessly in a purple Charger. He then fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

Aviation was able to follow the Charger into a residential neighborhood near Jonesboro Drive and McCory Creek Road where it wrecked out and caught fire. Ethridge fled on foot and proceeded to throw a firearm and drugs in his flight path.

Detectives recovered bags of marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, suboxone, mushrooms and unknown prescription pills as well as a Drako pistol and a semi-automatic ghost pistol with no serial number.

Upon his arrest, Ethridge admitted to reaching speeds of 170 miles per hour to evade officers.

Ethridge was charged with vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest, three counts of drug possession, two counts of weapon possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and legend drug possession without a prescription. He is currently being held in lieu of $278,500 bond.

Source: MNPD