Car Care Services Company Yoshi Now Delivers COVID-19 Test Kits

Gas delivery and car care services company Yoshi has introduced a new service to help its customers: the delivery of COVID-19 test kits. The program is part of a new initiative called Yoshi Health that the company plans to explore further in 2022. The COVID-19 test kit delivery option has been initially rolled out to Yoshi customers in the Nashville Area.

“There’s an understandable urgency around the holidays to get tested. Our goal is to make that process as hassle-free as possible for our customers,” said Bryan Frist, Yoshi’s CEO & Co-Founder.

Yoshi customers can now order an at-home COVID-19 test through Yoshi’s mobile application, compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The company began delivering COVID-19 tests just prior to Thanksgiving and has distributed hundreds so far. The tests are self-administered per the kit instructions.

“At this stage of the pandemic, it makes sense for everyone to have a COVID test in their medicine cabinet,” said Frist. “The average customer is actually ordering more than one test. We see offices getting together and ordering them for their staff as well.”

Originally founded in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service, Yoshi has evolved over the years and is now a multi-faceted delivery platform. While the company is mainly focused on automotive services, Frist sees healthcare services as a natural adjacency given that his team has built out the customer success, routing and logistics, field operations, and product to support a robust delivery platform.

“Being in Nashville, surrounded by the best healthcare companies in the world, we see that as a major competitive advantage against other start-ups trying to bring the hospital to the home,” said Frist. “While this COVID-19 test kit delivery is a small test, we think it could be the beginning of something very big for us and our customers in the healthcare space.”

About Yoshi

Yoshi is a customer-centric last-mile delivery platform that is currently focused on the automobile. The company provides gas delivery and car care services to wherever its customers are parked and has already fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors’ OnStar program. To date, Yoshi has raised more than $36 million. GM Ventures and ExxonMobil have headlined the Series A and Series B fundraising rounds. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y Combinator in Silicon Valley. Learn more about Yoshi online at – https://www.startyoshi.com/ – and on social media: LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected]