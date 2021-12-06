Captain Sandy, From the Reality Show “Below Deck”, is Coming to Franklin

Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, you can see Captain Sandy at the Franklin Theatre, the show begins at 7:30 pm.

During the event, Sandy will share stories of how she navigated life before fame, and where she is now. You’ll experience an unscripted, uncensored, and unforgettable night of music, conversation, and engagement. It’s a live interactive look “Above the Deck” of Captain Sandy’s life on and off the show. Special musical guests have yet to be announced.

Captain Sandy is a famous, inspirational leader who runs a tight ship – but did you know that she also loves to DJ music? When she’s not on the ship there’s a playful side to Sandy that loves to let loose, have fun and inspire people from all walks of life.

You can also purchase VIP tickets for a meet and greet with Captain Sandy.

Find tickets here.