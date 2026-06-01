Captain D’s Launches Wild Caught Alaskan Batter Dipped Fish Nationwide

Captain D’s, the Nashville-based fast-casual seafood chain, is rolling out its new Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish sourced from Alaska starting today, June 1, 2026. The launch is available at all locations across the country and marks a multi-million dollar investment in premium, responsibly sourced seafood. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Captain D’s New Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish?

Captain D’s new menu feature uses wild caught Alaskan pollock, battered fresh daily in each restaurant. The fish is sourced through supply partner Trident Seafoods and is part of a broader brand push toward U.S.-based, sustainably sourced ingredients.

Which Captain D’s Menu Items Feature the New Alaskan Fish?

The wild caught fish is included in several existing menu offerings:

Two-piece Fish and Fries Meal – two pieces of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish with a classic side and two hush puppies

The Sampler – one piece of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish, one chicken tender, three butterfly shrimp, a classic side, and two hush puppies

One-piece Fish and Two-piece Chicken Meal – one piece of Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish, two chicken tenders, a classic side, and two hush puppies

The Ultimate Seafood Platter

Giant Fish Sandwich Combo

Two-Piece Fish & Clams Strips Meal

The three Full Meal Deals listed above are each priced at $5.99.

Why Is Captain D’s Switching to Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock?

The move follows months of consumer and focus group research. Alaskan pollock is wild caught — meaning it grows and reproduces naturally in the ocean — and harvested by fishermen operating under strict sustainability standards. Captain D’s says the initiative reflects a long-standing commitment to quality while keeping menu prices accessible for families.

Where Are Captain D’s Restaurants Located?

Captain D’s operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states and three countries, with its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. The chain has been in business since 1969 and has ranked #1 in the seafood category in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for eight consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.captainds.com.

Source: PRN