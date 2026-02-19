Captain D’s Launches Crispy Crunchy Shrimp for Lent 2026

Captain D’s is bringing a bold new menu item to the table this Lent season with the launch of Crispy Crunchy Shrimp. Available for a limited time at participating locations through April 5, 2026, this latest offering features golden Butterfly Shrimp coated in flaky, crushed wontons for an added layer of crunch in every bite. The Nashville-based fast-casual seafood chain is leaning into the seasonal demand for seafood with new meal deals and returning fan-favorite menu items.

What Is Captain D’s Crispy Crunchy Shrimp?

Crispy Crunchy Shrimp puts a new spin on the chain’s classic Butterfly Shrimp. Each piece is coated in crushed wontons, creating a flaky, crunchy texture that sets it apart from the traditional batter-dipped preparation. The new shrimp is paired with the brand’s Sweet & Sour Sauce, a cult-classic condiment that made its return last year after strong guest demand for its comeback.

Captain D’s $5.99 Full Meal Deals for Lent

The Crispy Crunchy Shrimp headlines the new Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & Fish Meal, which joins Captain D’s lineup of three $5.99 Full Meal Deals. This combo includes four Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, one Batter Dipped Fish fillet, and Sweet & Sour Sauce. All Full Meal Deals come with hush puppies and a choice of classic side. The two other $5.99 Full Meal Deals include the 2 Pc Fish and the Seafood Trio.

Additional Crispy Crunchy Shrimp Meals and Lent Menu Items

Guests looking for more shrimp can order the 8 Pc Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & 2 Pc Fish Meal or the Ultimate Seafood Platter with Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, which is designed for sharing. Captain D’s is also rounding out its Lent lineup with guest-favorite add-ons including Fried Oysters, Seafood Gumbo, and a new rich Chocolate Cake.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D’s operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states and three countries. For more information, visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com, and follow Captain D’s on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Source: PRNewswire

