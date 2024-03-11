Cannery Hall Launches its First Residency

Cannery Hall is launching its very first residency with The Pitch Meeting, Nashville’s first “songwriter pitch night.” On Tuesdays, starting in March 2024, rising songwriting talents can showcase their songs with the world-class Pitch Meeting band backing them up and bringing their songs to life with the support of Cannery Hall’s spectacular lighting and sound system and team. Each show will feature new songwriters, one-of-a-kind collaborations, and special guest artists. The Pitch Meeting at Cannery Hall will debut on Tuesday, March 5 with CMA Award winner Hunter Hayes.

“The Pitch Meeting is not just a great show; it’s a movement that’s reshaping our musical community and supporting new voices,” says Brent Hyams, General Manager of Cannery Hall. “By bringing it to Cannery Hall, we’re opening doors for more artists and fans to experience this transformative platform, with a bigger stage, a bigger room, and a bigger production. Join us at Cannery Hall to witness the evolution of Nashville’s songwriting community, one pitch at a time.”

The Pitch Meeting’s Residency at Cannery Hall is the only place to go if you want to hear country songwriters collaborate with other songwriters across genres, like Rock, R&B, Hip Hop, and Pop. It is a forum where the vision of the songwriter meets some of Nashville’s finest musicianship, and what results is the basis for one of the city’s most exciting and fastest growing new communities. Spontaneity, originality, explosive talent, and a supportive atmosphere make The Pitch Meeting one of a kind. Beloved by those in the know, The Pitch Meeting was named Nashville’s Best Writer’s Open Mic Night by Nashville Scene.

The Pitch Meeting is an initiative of Pitch Music, a nonprofit artist development organization with a mission to serve the artist community and create “music done the right way for the right reasons.”

Each Tuesday, doors will open at 7 pm, and the show will start at 7:30 PM. Each week, Cannery Hall and the Pitch Meeting will highlight the upcoming guests on Instagram at @canneryhallnashville and at canneryhall.com. A limited number of reserved tables and seats will be available at each show for $15 per person. Standing room general admission to each show is free with a minimum purchase. Cannery Hall is making special parking rates available for just $1, which is unheard of today in downtown Nashville.

To get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for our newsletter, or inquire about special events, visit canneryhall.com.