



Citizens are organizing a candlelight vigil for Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza tonight (June 19) at 8pm at Fellowship Bible Church, located at 1201 Franklin Road, Brentwood.

Anyone is welcome to attend and you are encouraged to bring a candle, a mask, and please remember to social distance. For more information about the event, please contact Tom Tunnicliffe at Tom.Tunnicliffe@williamsoncounty-tn.gov

Funeral information for Officer Legeiza is still being planned. and memorial fund information will be available later as well.

Officer Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty Thursday after being hit by another vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood around 4:52 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash, but preliminary reports indicate that another vehicle collided with Officer Legieza’s patrol car, trapping him inside.

Officer Legieza was born and raised in Franklin where he attended Franklin High School. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He was married and lived in Spring Hill. Destin is a third-generation law enforcement officer. His father is currently a Lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department and his Grandfather is retired from the CSX Railroad Police. His wife Heather said, “My husband, Destin, was the best man I’ve ever met. He had so many friends and family who loved him. He loved the community of Brentwood and always knew he wanted to be a police officer. To my best friend, I love you forever and I miss you.”

A police escort of Legieza’s body took place Thursday afternoon down I-65 through Brentwood to Franklin.



