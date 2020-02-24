Cancer Society names Franklin native as state Executive Director

Lindsey Langley has recently been named Executive Director of the American Cancer Society (ACS) in Tennessee. In this public-facing role, Langley ensures community presence and relevance as the top leader for ACS in the state. She is based in the Nashville office.

Other key responsibilities include the development and implementation of the Tennessee strategic plan and coaching a state-wide team of employees. Lindsey also leads a volunteer board comprised of highly engaged, community influencers who help drive the ACS’s priorities and goals. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and holds a B.S. in Human Ecology.

Langley has over 13 years of experience in sales, marketing, digital media, and community engagement. With her passion for people, creativity, and strong work ethic, Langley has been able to successfully conceptualize and execute comprehensive 360-degree marketing and business growth strategies for start-ups, large businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

She has been a longtime champion of the American Cancer Society by serving on the New Orleans Junior Executive Board, participating in ACS’s DetermiNation endurance program, and hosting Nashville’s inaugural Best Dressed Ball.

“I am very passionate about the mission of the American Cancer Society and I am honored to join the fight against cancer as Tennessee’s new Executive Director,” said Langley.

Along with her professional accomplishments, she is very active in the Nashville community on many fronts and is also the founder of Project NENA – a nonprofit that assists under-served North and East Nashville families and children in need of basic necessities.

Langley has served on the executive board for the Nashville NAACP branch; steering committee for Nashville Fashion Week; a founding member of the Bordeaux North Chamber of Commerce; co-founder of Nashville North by Northeast United; and has volunteered her time and efforts to support many other Nashville organizations over the years. Langley was also named Nashville’s ‘Civic Do-Gooder of the Year’ by the readers and editors of the Nashville Scene.

A native of Franklin, Tennessee, Langley resides in Nashville with her 7-year-old daughter.