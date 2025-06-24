Cancer Diagnostics Company, Dxcover, Opens U.S. Headquarters in Franklin

Dxcover Limited, a Scotland-based diagnostics company focused on early cancer detection, has opened its U.S. headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, the Business Journal reports.

The company uses patented liquid biopsy technology to detect cancer through blood samples and plans to release its first product this year. Leaders chose the Nashville area for its affordable costs, growing population, and access to talent. While Nashville’s biotech industry is still developing, Dxcover saw this as a chance to grow in a market with less competition compared to established hubs like Boston or San Diego.

The new facility at 357 Riverside Drive is still ramping up, with equipment brought over from the U.K. being installed. The company plans to hire a general supervisor and several scientists this year. Dxcover currently has 29 employees worldwide, and some from its European team are interested in relocating to Tennessee.

Beyond expanding its workforce, Dxcover aims to build strong local ties by working with Nashville-area banks, law firms, and universities. The company is supported by grants and donations and expects to pursue federal research funding once fully operational.

Dxcover hopes its affordable, fast cancer detection tests will improve early diagnosis—especially among underserved populations—and help strengthen the region’s life sciences sector.

