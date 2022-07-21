Can This Heat Affect My Roof?

Our Summer in Middle Tennessee is heating up and the sun is beating down. While the heat is something we are used to, what does it mean for your roof? Let’s take a look at how the high summertime heat can affect your roof.

The Sunny Side

A roof that is in direct sunlight can reach upwards of 200 degrees Fahrenheit! Temperatures this high can cause shingles to shrink, bend, crack, and curl. The sun’s UV rays can also have an effect on the roof. UV rays can dry out the oils in your shingles and other roofing materials that can cause weakening, cracking, and brittleness. Roofs 10 years or older are especially prone to splitting and cracking in warmer weather and continue to weaken over time.

Summer Nights

When the sun goes down your roof cools down, sounds great right? Wrong. Your roof actually cools so rapidly that it causes contraction of your roof’s materials, this is known as thermal shock. Many roofing materials can be affected by thermal shock. Even metal roofs can warp and cause gaps between the sheets of metal exposing the underlying structure to the elements. Contracting and expanding over a prolonged amount of time can decrease your roof’s lifespan.

Humidity

Summer storms and the general presence of Tennessee humidity can also have an affect on your roof. Moisture can get trapped beneath the shingles or cracks in asphalt from the previously mentioned thermal shock. If the moisture settles, it can result in water damage, leaks, mold growth, and weakening of your roof’s structure. Weatherproofing materials installed by the pros at Roof Doctors can preserve the integrity of your roof and structure.

Protecting your roof

Issues with your roof are not going to happen overnight, but if you think your roof needs a little TLC, the pros at Roof Doctors can catch any problem before it worsens to reduce the possibility of a costly repair later on.

We may not be able to control the weather, but we can be proactive in preventing damage to our roofs. Roof Doctors can help protect your roof by performing routine inspections and repairing with quality materials to keep your roof in tip-top shape!

