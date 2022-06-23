Can I Whiten My Teeth With Braces?

by Dr. Wes, Dr. Wes Orthodontics

We’ve all heard the phrase it’s a marathon not a sprint. Your journey to a perfect smile is no different, it takes time! But you have braces and you notice the color of your teeth isn’t the exact shade of white you want, should you whiten them?

We asked Dr. Wes at Dr. Wes Orthodontics his take on this question. His response, in short, is it is best to wait, for multiple reasons.

Things Aren’t Always What They Seem

Braces can cause your teeth to appear a different shade than they really are. It is much easier to get a real appreciation for the color of your teeth when you no longer have braces. Different types of brackets whether they are metal, gold, or clear can impact the appearance and shade of your teeth.

Not White Now

Sure, some areas of your teeth will whiten if whitening products are used while wearing braces, but you might run into an unsightly surprise when your braces are removed. Since whitening products cannot penetrate where the brackets are sealed to your enamel, those areas of your teeth will not benefit from whitening solutions. You may actually discover uneven coloring where the brackets were when it is finally time to reveal your new smile and these spots or discoloration may take some time to correct.

Stick To The Basics

Dr. Wes’s advice is to just be patient. Whitening your teeth does not generally take a great deal of time to accomplish. Wait until after your braces are removed to get the most predictable and desirable result.

The best thing you can do for your teeth while in braces is take oral hygiene seriously. Brush thoroughly at least twice a day, floss, and most importantly, follow the instructions of your dental care team. Your orthodontist, dentist, and dental hygienist are committed to helping you achieve the smile you have always wanted.

SCHEDULE A COMPLIMENTARY ORTHODONTIC CONSULTATION TODAY

