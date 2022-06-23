Can I Whiten My Teeth While I Have Braces?

by Dr. Wes, Dr. Wes Orthodontics

My recommendation, for a couple of reasons, is that you wait until your braces are removed to whiten your teeth.

First, it is much easier to get a real appreciation for the color/shade of your teeth when you no longer have braces on. Braces can cause your teeth to appear a different shade than they really are. There are different types of braces (metal, gold, and clear), and the impact that those braces materials have on the appearance and shade of your teeth can vary.

Second, most whitening products will likely whiten the areas of your teeth around the braces, but not necessarily underneath the braces because of how whitening products work and how brackets are bonded and sealed to your enamel.

You might find that, once the braces are removed, the area behind where the braces were is a different shade than the area around where the braces were. This could be an unsightly problem that may take some time to correct. I have seen products advertised that claim to be able to whiten teeth behind braces, but I have not personally tested the effectiveness of those products.

Whitening your teeth do not generally take a great deal of time to accomplish. My advice – wait until after your braces are removed to get the most predictable and desirable result.

