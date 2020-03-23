As we all self-isolate and turn to the simple pleasures of being at home, many Peek Pools customers are glad to have a hot tub or pool in the backyard –– especially with the weather in Middle Tennessee reaching up into the 70s!

If you’ve suddenly had the thought, “But wait! Is there any chance coronavirus could live in my pool?!” Don’t worry. The answer is no. The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance reports:

“According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

As always, routine and quality maintenance of your pool and hot tub will keep your family safe and healthy. As of today, March 23, any scheduled pool and hot tub maintenance appointments with Peek Pools will continue without interruption.

COVID-19 and Water Transmission

According to the CDC, COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water, and it is believed that standard filtration and disinfection methods should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

For additional information about coronavirus and prevention, visit http://coronavirus.gov/. Have questions about your pool service and maintenance? Contact us online or call (615) 866-8800.

